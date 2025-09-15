Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong popularly known as Hilda Baci, in partnership with food brand Gino, has been officially confirmed by Guinness World Records (GWR) as the holder of the record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, with the final dish weighing 8,780 kilograms (19,356 lb 9 oz).

The GWR, on Monday, announced the confirmation of Hilda Baci’s Largest Pot of Jollof Rice attempt via it’s verified X handle.

“New record: Largest serving of Nigerian style jollof rice…”, a post that accompanied the organisation’s official acknowledgment of the feat.

The record-setting cook took place in Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, September 12, where over 20,000 participants where present during the World Jollof Festival.

Organisers said the team used a giant pot and hundreds of bags of rice to produce the enormous serving, an effort that drew large crowds and national media attention.

The project also attracted the presence of Nollywood celebrities such as Funke Akindele, the wife of Ogun State Governor Bamidele Abiodun, food lovers, influencers, and other notable figures, who turned up to cheer Hilda and offer moral support throughout the record attempt.

The milestone adds to Hilda Baci’s list of Guinness achievements asshe previously set the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon (individual) in May 2023, recording 93 hours 11 minutes during her widely publicised cook-a-thon.

The confirmation cements Hilda’s status as one of Nigeria’s most visible culinary figures and puts fresh international spotlight on Nigerian jollof in the ongoing regional conversations about the dish.