GWR: Celebrities At Eko Hotel To Support Hilda Baci

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci, who made global headlines in 2023 after breaking the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking marathon, is back with another historic attempt to cook the world’s largest pot of Nigerian jollof rice.

The event, tagged the “Gino Jollof Festival,” is being held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, in partnership with the culinary brand Gino.

The giant pot, measuring six metres wide and six metres tall, will be used to cook rice from 250 bags, enough to feed tens of thousands of attendees.

Social media influencers, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Tomike Adeoye and Folagbade Banks joined the thousands gathered on Friday to support Baci’s record-breaking attempt.

Enioluwa, who also stood by Baci during her 2023 cook-a-thon, took to Instagram to express admiration for her resilience.

He wrote: “There’s truly nothing you set your mind to that you don’t achieve. You’re such a go-getter, an incredible friend, an amazing sister, and one of the best things to happen to my world. I’m so proud of you.

“Today, as you break yet another world record, because I know you will, just know I’m cheering you on with all my heart.”

Similarly, actress and entrepreneur Tomike Adeoye, who is serving as the event’s host, described the festival as a moment of “greatness happening in our generation.”

She wrote: “Hilda Baci is set to break a record, and we’re here to witness greatness happening in our generation! We’re rooting for you, Hilda! You’ve done it before; you will do it again with God on your side!”

Organisers confirmed that the festival had already registered over 20,000 attendees, making it one of the largest food events in Lagos this year. The event is free to attend, with Baci assuring participants that the meal will be both “amazing and hygienic.”