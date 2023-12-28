GWR: Asantewa Enters Day 4 Of Sing-A-Thon

Ghanaian media personality, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who embarked on the longest singing marathon tagged Sing-A-Thon on December 24, 2023, is on the 4th day of her challenge.

New Telegraph reports that Asantewa embarked on this challenge in other to break the existing Guinness World Record (GWR) of 105 records by an Indian singer, Sunil Waghmmare.

Announcing her challenge, Asantewa said she would be singing only Ghanaian songs for 117 hours and would not repeat songs until after the fourth-hour break.

READ ALSO:

Afua Asantewaa entered the 100 hours at 12 dawn and is currently still singing hoping to break the record on the 117th hour.

Many Ghanaians all over social media have taken to their platform to congratulate her, including celebrities who have shown massive support.