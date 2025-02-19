New Telegraph

February 19, 2025
February 19, 2025
GWR: Albert Completes 50-Hour Longest Stand-Up Comedy

A Nigerian entertainer, Laff Ijuo Albert, has completed his attempt to set a Guinness World Record (GWR) for longest stand-up comedy show by an individual.

Albert commenced the 50-hour attempt on Friday, February 14 at Banex Mall in Lekki, Lagos after his marathon attempt was confirmed by the GWR.

The comedian completed his feat on Sunday, where he shared videos capturing the moment on his Instagram page.

READ ALSO:

He explained that he attempted the record to raise $1 million for the Talent City Naija (TCN), project.

His achievement is now subject to verification and confirmation by the GWR.

New Telegraph recalls that popular American comedian David Scott, held the current record on April 30, 2013, after 40 hours 8 minutes attempt.

