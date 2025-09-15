Gwoza: Zulum Commissions Nursing College, Teachers’ Houses

…Approves recruitment of 50 nurses for Gwoza General Hospital

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has commissioned three key projects in Gwoza Local Government Area in the southern part of the state on Monday.

The commissioned projects included the state-of-the-art Gwoza College of Nursing and Midwifery, a new block of 20 modern teachers’ quarters, and 200 newly constructed lock-up shops at the Gwoza Main Market.

Zulum, who performed the commissioning ceremony, stated: “Today, we gather to consciously shift the narrative. We have gathered too many times to mourn, rebuild from ashes, and commemorate our losses. But today, we gather for a different reason. Today, we gather to invest in life.”

He added, “We are here to commission an institution whose sole purpose is to preserve life, nurture it and celebrate it. We are here to officially open the doors of the Gwoza College of Nursing and Midwifery.

“In the years to come, when the history of our recovery and renaissance is written, let this day be remembered as a pivotal moment. Let it be said that in Gwoza, amidst the echoes of a challenging past, we chose to build a process dedicated to life.”

According to him, the college has modern laboratories, a well-stocked library, simulation rooms, and modern classroom furniture. He noted that the college will also address the problem of inadequate human resources in healthcare.

Zulum said, “For years, we have diagnosed a critical ailment in our healthcare system; a severe deficit of these skilled hands could not allow us to move forward. We have relied on a precarious model of importing professionals from other regions, a temporary fix that is neither sustainable nor dignified.

“It is a model that leaves us perpetually vulnerable. Today, we move from diagnosis to treatment. We move from identifying the problem to implementing a permanent cure.”

Alongside the nursing college, the new block of teachers’ quarters aims to tackle housing deficits among teachers and to provide them with decent accommodation, improving their welfare and, by extension, the quality of education.

Zulum commissioned 200 new market shops to revitalise local commerce. The shops will be allocated to traders and will provide a structured and secure environment for business. This will boost the local economy and increase the government’s internally generated revenue.

The occasion was attended by the Emir of Gwoza, Ideisea Shehu Timta, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, members of the House of Representatives, Ahmad Jaha Babawo and Engr Bukar Talba.

Also present were the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Engr Abdullahi Askira, Secretary to the Borno State Government, Bukar Tijani, Head of Service, Dr Muhammad Ghuluze, Acting Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Mustapha Mallumbe and other top government officials.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Professor Baba Mallam Gana, commended Governor Zulum for the foresight to establish Nursing Colleges in Gwoza and Monguno.

.. Approves recruitment of 50 nurses for Gwoza General Hospital

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum has approved the recruitment of 50 nurses at the General Hospital in Gwoza.

He announced the approval on Monday when he paid homage to the Emir of Gwoza, Ideissa Shehu Timta, at his palace.

According to the governor, the recruitment became imperative to provide enough manpower at the General Hospital, which will serve as a reference centre for the students at a new nursing college.