…Praises Sokoto AGILE for School Renovations

Yusuf Umar Lagaza, the Magajin Lugga of Gwiwa in Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State, has appealed to the State Government to extend its street lighting project to cover additional areas of Gwiwa Communities, emphasizing the need for enhanced safety and infrastructure development.

In a statement commending the state’s ongoing renovation of Haliru Rijiya Model Primary School through the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), Lagaza noted that the street lighting project, which began along Kaduna Road and passed through Gwiwa Low Cost, was diverted before reaching key areas.

The project terminated at the Nigeria Customs Service barracks along Gwiwa Gurgawo, leaving Gawon Kifi, Gwiwa Eka, Tungar Dole, and Gwiwa Village without coverage.

Located in the Arkilla Ward, Haliru Rijiya Model Primary School is a public institution serving as a critical hub for primary education. Lagaza praised the government’s efforts to improve educational infrastructure but stressed that extending street lighting would complement these initiatives by enhancing safety and supporting community development.

“The Gwiwa Communities, with their significant population and consistent support for the state government, urgently need lighting facilities,” Lagaza said.

“He highlighted that adequate street lighting would improve security, reduce crime, and boost economic activity by enabling safer movement for residents and businesses.

Lagaza also called for the protection of learning and teaching facilities at Haliru Rijiya Primary School to sustain the government’s efforts in advancing education.

“He underscored that street lighting projects are integral to broader community development goals, contributing to sustainable development and poverty alleviation.

The appeal reflects growing calls for improved public services in rural and semi-urban areas like Gwiwa, as the Sokoto State Government continues its efforts to enhance education and infrastructure across the state.

