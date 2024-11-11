Gwarzo Breaks Silence Amid Dismissal From Tinubu’s Cabinet

Share

A few days after the dismissal of the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Gwarzo, has raised concerns over his removal from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

New Telegraph recalls that Gwarzo was part of the minister President Tinubu’s Reshuffles on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

Speaking on his dismissal in the interview, Gwarzo asserted that he was not dismissed due to poor performance.

The reshuffling also saw the dismissal of four other ministers: Uju-Ken Ohanenye (Women Affairs), Lola Ade-John (Tourism), Prof. Tahir Mamman (Education), and Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Youth Development).

Gwarzo revealed that President Tinubu had informed him of the decision before it was made public.

READ ALSO:

He expressed surprise at the rationale given for his dismissal.

Gwarzo emphasized that he was not found guilty of any misconduct or subpar performance.

“I was surprised because I wasn’t found guilty of any wrongdoing or poor performance,” Gwarzo stated.

He elaborated that as a minister of state, much of the ministry’s activities were overseen by the senior minister, further questioning the grounds for his dismissal.

Gwarzo disclosed that President Tinubu cited an imbalance in political appointments as the reason for his removal, noting that Kano North, his home region, had a high number of political officers.

Gwarzo, however, questioned the validity of this justification and suggested that other factors might have influenced the decision.

“Before the announcement, the President had informed me of his decision.

“He said Kano North was overloaded with political officers, hence the need to strike a balance.

“We gave our advice, but it was ignored.

From there, I began to suspect that certain individuals were behind this because, to me, that wasn’t a valid reason,” Gwarzo said.

He further pointed out that if the ministerial slot was intended for Kano Central, there were qualified individuals, including the 2023 governorship candidate, who could have been considered for the position.

“If the ministerial slot is indeed meant for Kano Central, we have our 2023 governorship candidate who is also our leader in Kano Central.

“Why not consider giving him the position?” he added.

The cabinet reshuffle is seen as part of President Tinubu’s effort to streamline governance and balance regional political representation within his administration.

Share

Please follow and like us: