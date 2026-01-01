Gwarzo Applauds Gov Yusuf’s Visionary Leadership, Salutes Kwankwaso

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Com. Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has applauded Governor Yusuf for his visionary leadership, commitment to the welfare of citizens, and continued efforts to restore the pride and dignity of Kano State through people-oriented policies and developmental projects.

Gwarzo who extended his heartfelt felicitations to Governor Yusuf, the National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and the entire good people of Kano State on the occasion of the New Year, 2026, noted that Kano would witness yet another unprecedented infrastructural development in this year.

In his New Year message, issued by his spokesperson, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, Comrade Gwarzo expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for the gift of life and the opportunity to witness another year of peace and progress.

He equally lauded Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for his enduring mentorship, political wisdom, and fatherly guidance, which have continued to inspire a new generation of leaders devoted to public service and national development.

The Deputy Governor reaffirmed the commitment of the present administration to deepening good governance, strengthening grassroots development, and ensuring equitable growth across all sectors in the state.

He called on the people of Kano to remain steadfast, law-abiding, and supportive of the government’s ongoing initiatives aimed at transforming the state.

Comrade Gwarzo prayed for a peaceful and prosperous New Year filled with unity, progress, and blessings for the people of Kano State and Nigeria at large.