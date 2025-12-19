Gwarimpa Demolition: FHA Acquires Drone To Recover Stolen Lands

The management of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) on Friday said it has acquired a MAX 350 drone to put a stop to land grabbing and encroachment by disgruntled Nigerians on its Estates and land across the country

The Authority has also clarified the orchestrated allegations of a demolished property belonging to one Hajiya Sadiya at Gwarimpa, FCT, Abuja, stating that her position was a melodramatic narration.

In a press statement signed by the management of the Federal Housing Authority, FHA and released by the Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Chigelu declared Hajiya Sadiya as a land grabber, who illegally encroached on FHA property, along 5th Avenue, 52 Road, Gwarimpa, Abuja, to the tune of 6000 square meters.

The FHA management stated categorically that the land was allocated to Savannah Suites measuring 16, 000 square meters and was ceded by the owner to Tulwu Integrated Properties Limited, stating that Hajiya Sadiya, through her Tulwu Properties Limited, encroached by 6000 square meters, with a claim that the land was originally 22,000 square meters.

“The attention of management has been drawn to publications in the Leadership newspaper of Monday, 15th December, 2025, an online publication, Elanza News of the same day, and Daily Trust newspaper of Tuesday, 16th December, 2025, alleging that Federal Housing Authority wrongfully demolished an Abuja property and attacked the lady owner.”

“While the Authority does not want to join issues with Tulwu Integrated Properties Ltd and one Hajiya Sadiya, the said owner, since the matter is in court against the melodramatic narrative they decided to dish out to the public, it has become pertinent for us to set the records straight.”

“The true position is that one Hajiya Sadiya, through land grabbing, had illegally encroached on the property of the Federal Housing Authority, FHA situated along 5th Avenue, 52 road, Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja, to the tune of about 6000sq meters. ”

“Federal Housing Authority, FHA had initially allocated a parcel of land to one Savannah Suites Ltd, measuring about 16,000sq meters. ”

“Savannah Suites, in return, assigned the same property to Tulwu Integrated Properties Ltd.”

“However, Hajiya Sadiya, through her Tulwu Integrated Properties Ltd, encroached on an extra 6000 sq meters, thereby claiming the land to be 22,000sq meters.”

“Typical of land grabbers and their shenanigans, Hajiya Sadiya’s manipulation could not hold water because, through the empirical evidence of the Authority’s drone images, it has been ascertained that what she lays claim to was nonexistent.*

“Attempts to resolve this issue amicably with her could not work out, even when Savannah Suites, which assigned the property to her, clearly stated that what was transferred to her was 16,000, and not 22,000 sq meters. ”

“Rather, she resorted to threats, reeling out her legion of connections and contacts, and in one meeting vowed to bring down the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.”

“She quickly rushed to the High Court in Bwari, Abuja, where she obtained an Exparte order on 1st July, 2025, restraining the Authority’s access to the land.”

“On obtaining the orde,r she started illegal development on the land without approval from the Federal Housing Authority, FHA.”

*As a law-abiding agency, Federal Housing Authority, FHA, went back to challenge the order, which was vacated by the same High Court in Bwari on the 5th of November, 2025.”

“Attempts to persuade Hajiya Sadiya from further illegal development on the land met with stiff resistance.”

“On Friday, 12th December 2025, a team of the Authority’s Development Control officers visited the site to enforce compliance and were brutally attacked by Hajiya Sadiya and her husband, Danjuma Mahmoud. ”

“Armed with a sharp object, she attacked a lady officer, Mrs Fumni Aliu ,carrying out her lawful duties, and with the help of her husband, Danjuma Mahmou,d attempted to strangle her.”

“She also assaulted the police, slapping one of the police men on duty with an FHA and biting others. It took the intervention of the security men to rescue the helpless lady and stop her vicious attack.”

“At the Gwarinpa Police station where the Authority reported the incident, Hajiya Sadiya’s husband, Danjuma Mahmoud, told the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, that he was sorry for his actions.”

“Federal Housing Authority is through this medium informing the general public of the true position of the incident in Gwarinpa.”

“The Authority under the leadership of Hon Oyetunde Ojo has declared war on all forms of land grabbing and illegal annexation of FHA’s lands throughout the country.”

*While Hon Ojo remains focused on salvaging all the Authority’s stolen land, he cannot be cowed by the likes of Hajiya Sadiya, and such ambush tactics of trial by the media through spewing falsehood and cheap blackmail.”

*FHA has acquired a MAX 350 drone with which every square millimetre of her stolen land must be recovered. All land grabbers and the types of Hajiya Sadiya should take note.”