Gwandu: Why CDMA Operators Can’t Survive Competition In Nigeria

A former Acting Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Engr. (Dr.) Bashir Gwandu, has analysed key factors hindering the Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) operators from competing favourably in the Nigeria’s telecoms sector.

Gwandu, the immediate past EVC/CEO, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), explained in a chat that the operators with small amount of spectrum could not compete with those that have larger chunks of spectrum, noting that the one with smaller amount of spectrum would have to deploy more sites.

He said this “means more costs and in the same minutes-of-call market. This will naturally spell doom for those operators with smaller spectrum.

That is the reason why the Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) operators could not survive the competition in this country.

It is almost as simple as that. I have seen many explanatory opinions that are not correct in this regard. The market has to be properly designed by the regulator so that there will be sustainability.”

According to him, this and many other factors have been affecting the quality of services in the country.

He said: “I have to say that Quality of Service (QoS) in telecommunications is affected by many factors and it is difficult to discuss all, in short span of time, and that is why when I was in NCC, we developed QoS regulation, which enumerate many of the relevant Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for good service quality.

“Almost all those KPIs listed in the regulation affects the QoS or Quality of Experience (QoE) in one way or another. “With telecoms, signal power has to be higher than the power of the interfering noise for the message to get across.

So, for people on fringes of cell coverage, the receiving signal power has to be high enough above the noise otherwise the signal will be lost. “The call can also drop whenever there is no continuity of coverage between cells.

Therefore, the network designers and regulators need to ensure that there are no gaps that are uncovered between different coverage cells.

If there are no gaps that are uncovered, the hand-over between cells is seamless. “Having said that, if there is sufficient spectrum (meaning there are many carriers of the signal) then more communication signals from more people or systems can be accommodated.

However, if the size of spectrum slot is limited, it may not carry so much. “The only other way is to have what we call frequency re-use, meaning more tower sites, and more infrastructure spending.

So, either you have more spectrum or more tower sites (and thus more capital expenditure and operational costs).” The telecoms expert said spending on infrastructure could help to improve the quality where spectrum is less which is the case in Nigeria.

According to him, “it is important to note that you need the tower signal to reach the location of subscriber with enough power for such subscriber to communicate well.

So, either we use spectrum that can reach, or ramp-up power within the regulated limit, to reach the subscriber.

“It is important to also say that in recent times, however, diesel has become more expensive, and we all know that most tower sites are running continuously on diesel.

This will naturally eat into the margins of the operators, and will surely make it difficult to continuously sustain lower margins or even losses.

It is either they are able to make enough to pay for operating expenditure and growth or there will be time when they will no longer have anywhere to pick money from, in order to sustain the operations.

“Make no mistake, once a tower site is down due to diesel non-availability the impact will cascade to other sites, especially for a hub-site, and surely poor quality of service will result.

“Only when this is done properly that we would have good quality of services. That is why the regulators’ independence is very important. “Once regulators independence is compromised, everyone will pay the price, and in the end there will be no winner.”

