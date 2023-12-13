New Telegraph

December 13, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 13, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gwale LG Secretariat,…

Gwale LG Secretariat, Vehicles Burnt To Ashes In Kano

The Gwale Local Government Secretariat of Kano State has been razed down with properties worth millions of Naira reportedly burnt to ashes, following a violent clash between members of the NNPP and APC over the reinstatement of the Council Chairman, Khalid Ishaq Diso by the Court.

The State Assembly, in September 2023 suspended the Chairman on some allegations of selling of some Local Government properties.

However, not certified by his unilateral removal, by the Assembly, the Chairman, Khalid Ishaq Diso, went to Court, and after a series of proceedings, the Court reinstated him.

An eyewitness told our Reporter that those who set the Secretariat ablaze came in their hundreds around 3 am Wednesday, carrying dangerous weapons and they were all members of a particular Party which could not be verified.

Read Previous

FBNQuest: FG’s international engagements’ll boost forex liquidity
Read Next

Igue Festival: Oba Of Benin Palace Bans Burial Rites