Gwale LG Secretariat, Vehicles Burnt To Ashes In Kano

The Gwale Local Government Secretariat of Kano State has been razed down with properties worth millions of Naira reportedly burnt to ashes, following a violent clash between members of the NNPP and APC over the reinstatement of the Council Chairman, Khalid Ishaq Diso by the Court.

The State Assembly, in September 2023 suspended the Chairman on some allegations of selling of some Local Government properties.

However, not certified by his unilateral removal, by the Assembly, the Chairman, Khalid Ishaq Diso, went to Court, and after a series of proceedings, the Court reinstated him.

An eyewitness told our Reporter that those who set the Secretariat ablaze came in their hundreds around 3 am Wednesday, carrying dangerous weapons and they were all members of a particular Party which could not be verified.