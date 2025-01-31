Guv’ Olumese Honoured With Special Recognition Award by Ojez Forum

Share

The Forum by Ojez honored Guv’ Ken Caleb Olumese with the Special Recognition Award on Sunday, celebrating his immense contributions to Nigeria’s entertainment and hospitality industry.

The event brought together distinguished personalities to pay tribute to a man whose legacy has shaped the creative sector. Ehi Braimah, Azuh Arinze, Mayor Akinpelu, Sunny Neji, and Charles Inojie shared heartfelt reflections on Olumese’s selflessness, discipline, and generosity. Segun Arinze, reading the citation, described Olumese as a true pioneer and cultural curator whose iconic NiteShift Coliseum provided a platform for many of today’s celebrated musicians, comedians, and public figures.

Nicknamed the “Governor of Nigeria’s Nightlife,” Olumese is revered for blending entertainment with diplomacy, making NiteShift Coliseum a hub for strategic networking and national discourse. His venue regularly hosted top political figures, business moguls, and entertainment icons, reinforcing its status as a melting pot of influence.

In his acceptance speech, Olumese thanked Ojez Entertainment Chairman, Joseph Odobeatu, for recognising his work even in retirement. He credited his character and integrity for the lasting success of his relationships and urged young entertainers to remain hardworking, professional, and disciplined while pursuing their careers. The Ojez Band entertained guests with nostalgic and electrifying performances, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

The evening saw a star-studded guest list, including Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki), Sunny Neji, Kevin Olumese, Bode Morakinyo, Bonny Alinta, Dr. Julius Nwokoro, Moji Oyetayo popularly known as Mama Ajasco, Franklin Mgbanwa, Charles Inojie, and other celebrities and business figures.

Ojez Entertainment Chairman, Joseph Odobeatu, praised the event’s success and promised more engaging activities throughout the year. The night was a fitting tribute to Guv’ Ken Calebs Olumese’s enduring impact on Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

