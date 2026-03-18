Gut-Boosting Prebiotic Reduces Arthritis Pain –Study

A new clinical trial suggests that improving gut health could offer a simple, effective way to ease knee arthritis pain—potentially reshaping how the condition is managed.

Researchers found that a daily prebiotic fiber supplement, inulin, significantly reduced pain in people with knee arthritis over six weeks.

The study, published in ‘Nutrients,’ involved 117 participants divided into four groups: inulin alone, inulin plus physical therapy, physical therapy alone, and placebo. To this end, public health experts say the findings reinforce the importance of diet in chronic disease management.

Lucy Donaldson of Arthritis UK called the research “exciting preliminary evidence” that diet and physical activity can complement each other in managing arthritis.

Key message: A low-cost, accessible dietary change— boosting fiber intake—may offer meaningful relief for arthritis sufferers, while opening new pathways for treating chronic pain through gut health.