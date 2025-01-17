Gut Bacterium Can Help Lower Sugar Cravings – Study

Share

Researchers have identified a gut bacterium that may be associated with reduced dietary sugar intake. The study published in the journal ‘Nature Microbiology’, could aid the development of therapies to manage obesity and metabolic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes.

The findings are based on analyses of humans and mice. Animals are biologically hardwired to crave sugars, but unmanaged sugar preference can lead to high sugar intake, resulting in high blood glucose and increased risk of metabolic diseases.

Previous research suggests that our cravings for different foods originate from signals sent to the brain from the gut, a key organ in transmitting dietary preferences.

However, the regulation of sugar cravings is a complex process, and the role of gut microbes is unclear. Xinmiao Liang,Yong Chen, Shenglong Zhu and colleagues analysed the blood of 18 mice with induced diabetes and 60 patients with type 2 diabetes and compared them with healthy controls (including 24 human controls).

Share

Please follow and like us: