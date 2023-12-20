Gusau Varsity Matriculates 2865, Warns On Security Cautious

The Federal University Gusau (FUGUS) has matriculated 2865 UTME and DE students for the 2022/2023 academic sessions marking its 10th matriculation ceremony since the establishment of the University in 2013, even as the students have been warned to be security cautious to avoid falling into the hands of bad eggs.

In his speech after matriculation, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Mu’azu Abubakar Gusau, said out of 5669 candidates through UTME and DE who applied, the matriculation of the total of 2865 students has been witnessed with the distribution of 2766 UTME and 785 DE of both the 2022 and 2023 matriculated students across the faculties will undergo studies concurrently.

Prof. Gusau further disclosed that, it is clear from the distribution that priority has been given to the science and the science-based programmes with about 60 percent, adding that the development is in compliance with federal government directives of science to humanity student ratio of 60:40 with a view to achieve rapid development through advances in science and technology.

The Vice Chancellor, warned the students to adhere to the rules and regulations laid by the University which included respect to the ‘Code of Dress’ and laws that barred them from delving into any act of cultism, theft, exam malpractices and commitments into other social vices capable of derailing self and or others from the main aim of being admitted into the University.

He advised the matriculated students to be extra vigilant and security conscious as they go about their daily activities during their stay in the University, saying, “You are required to be very vigilante and promptly report any questionable characters by either individual or group of persons to the nearest security agency for prompt measures”.

Also speaking, the guest Speaker of the ceremony, Professor Abubakar Sabo of the Danfodio University Sokoto, called on the State and Federal Governments to gear up to their responsibilities on the issue of security, having knowing that, without secured environment, both teaching and learning could not be observed.

“Should stones remained unturned by the authorities on security challenges, parents may have no other option than to stop their children from going to schools, as such development will not only help to produce illiteracy in our society, but will help in increasing the threatening number of criminals”, Prof. Sabo has warned.