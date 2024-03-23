Gusau To Falconets: Forget AG Gold Medal Loss, Focus On World Cup

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau has implored players and officials of the U-20 girls, Falconets, to put behind them the loss of the African Games women’s football event gold medal to Ghana and work towards making a huge impact at this year’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. Gusau spoke against the background of the Falconets’ 2-1 extra-time defeat by the Black Princesses of Ghana in the final match of the 13th African Games women’s football event played in Cape Coast on Thursday night.

“You played well and showed good skills and team work all the way to the final, but your best was not good enough to retain the gold medal. There is no need and there will never be any gain crying over spilt milk. The onus is now on you and the coaches to focus on the FIFA World Cup finals coming up later this year. “In truth, the NFF and Nigerians expected you to retain the gold medal, having scored eight goals and conceded none until the final match. That is gone now and the World Cup beckons.

Your collective objective should be to win the World Cup tro- phy for the first time. The NFF will give you all the support to prepare adequately and face the world’s best in Colombia.” The Falconets have participated in every edition of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup since the competition was launched as an U-19 tournament in Canada in 2002.

They have now qualified for this year’s championship after overpowering the U-20 girls of Tanzania and Burundi in the African qualifying series. This year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals will take place between August 31st and September 22n in Colombia.