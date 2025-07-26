Gusau Emir: Nigeria Lost Pillar Of Traditional Leadership – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has expressed profound grief over the passing of the Emir of Gusau, Dr Ibrahim Bello, who died on Friday at age 71, after a protracted illness.

Shettima, in his condolence message yesterday in Abuja, described his death as a monumental loss to Nigeria’s traditional institution and a collective tragedy that extends far beyond Zamfara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the traditional ruler served as the Emir of Gusau for a decade since his appointment in March 2015.

Shettima said the nation had lost one of its most distinguished traditional leaders whose contributions to peace-building and community development would forever be remembered.

“We have not just lost an emir; we have lost a pillar of traditional leadership whose wisdom and dedication transcended the boundaries of his emirate.

“Dr Ibrahim Bello was among the great titans of our time, a living bridge that connected us to our rich cultural heritage while championing progress and unity, ” he stated.

Shettima said that the late emir’s decade-long reign was marked by exemplary leadership, unwavering commitment to his people, and significant contributions to the socio-cultural development of the state and Northern region.

“His Royal Highness dedicated his life to serving his people with integrity, wisdom, and an unshakeable sense of duty.

“His passing represents an irreparable loss not only to the Gusau Emirate and Zamfara but to Nigeria as a whole,” he added.

Shettima praised the late traditional ruler’s distinguished career as a civil servant, where he rose to the highest position of Permanent Secretary in the old Sokoto State and Zamfara before ascending to the throne.

“In African tradition, when such an elderly person transitions, a vital chapter of our history departs with them.

“The late emir was indeed a repository of wisdom whose counsel guided leaders across the region,” the vice-president said.

Extending heartfelt condolences on behalf of President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government, Shettima offered prayers for the repose of the emir’s soul and strength for his family and subjects.

“I express our deepest condolences to the immediate and extended families of the late emir, the Zamfara Council of Chiefs, the Gusau Emirate, and the entire people of Zamfara.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus, and may He grant all those he left behind the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Shettima added.

The late traditional ruler, who also bore the traditional title of Sarkin Katsinan Gusau, was widely respected for his calm leadership style and consistent engagement in community development efforts.

His reign was particularly noted for its focus on peace-building, education, and social harmony in the region.

