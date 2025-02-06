Gusau, Elegbeleye To Attend A Special Workshop On Football, Education Integration

Share

Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, the Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), will be delivering a presentation at an event that seeks to strengthen the integration of football and education in the country.

Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is also billed to attend the event as the special guest of honour.

In attendance also will be the Ambassador of Hungary to Nigeria, His Excellency, László Szabó. Organised by Hungary-based V Agency, the event will be held in Abuja on Monday, February 11 at the Abuja Continental Hotel, Wazobia Hall.

In the invitation letter to Elegbeleye, the Chief Executive Officer of V Agency, Alexandra Végh, noted that “the purpose of this event is to strengthen the integration of football and education in Nigeria, with a particular focus on scouting advancements.

“We aim to highlight the transformative role of technology in scouting, including the use of advanced scouting software, video editing techniques, AI, and analytics courses”, Végh added.

The event, she went on, will explore how these tools, alongside the assessment of players’ physical attributes, can redefine professional scouting.

