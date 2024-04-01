Gusau Bags Outstanding Military Spokesperson Award

The Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, has been awarded the Outstanding Military Spokesperson Award by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in collaboration with Image Merchants Promotions Limited (IMPR).

The National Spokespersons Awards (2024), which was held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, is the highest honours instituted in celebration of outstanding spokespersons, who have demonstrated outstanding eloquence, integrity and effectiveness in their roles as image-makers in corporate communications, politics, media and public affairs amongst others.

According to a statement signed last weekend by Lurwanu Abdulkadir, the award was part of the National Spokespersons Summit which was held from 26- 27 March 2024 to change the narratives and reposition the nation’s reputation.

“The award is aimed at acknowledging the work of awardees on a national platform by the NIPR and IMPR.

“The event, which had about 300 guests in attendance, is the fourth edition with a jury cutting across the academia and seasoned Public Relations practitioners. It is also an opportunity for practitioners to build and expand on existing networks”, he said.