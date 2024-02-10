Gusau: AFCON Triumph Will Confirm Nigerian Spirit

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Musa Gusau believes that Super Eagles’ victory over the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in the 34th Africa Cup of Nations Final on Sunday will once more confirm to Nigerians at home and abroad the ultra-potency of the much-talked-about Nigerian Spirit. “We have always been talking about the Nigerian Spirit but many people simply pay lip service to it.

The Nigerian Spirit is of high significance; it is the overpowering conviction that we can get things done with our will-power, hard work, diligence and perseverance. “Presently, we may be having challenges in certain sectors and facets of our national life, but the Nigerian Spirit can propel us to overcome those challenges and then reach for glory. That is what the Super Eagles have shown here.

At the beginning of the tournament, very few people believed in the team. Now, six matches after, we are looking at the trophy and I believe it will definitely be ours.” The experienced administrator has called on Nigerians from all walks of life to pray for the Super Eagles’ triumph on Sunday.

“The triumph will certainly rejuvenate our collective passion to work for the greatness of our communities and the nation at large, and rekindle hope that all present challenges will soon become thorns that we have left behind us.”