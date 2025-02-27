Guru Maharaj Ji Gives El-Rufai 7-Day To Apologize To Tinubu

Share

The spiritual leader of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has given former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai a seven-day ultimatum to publicly apologize to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigerian public over an alleged derogatory remark.

The spiritual leader made this disclosure in a statement issued on Thursday, condemning El-Rufai’s reported reference to Tinubu as an “Agbero President” during an interview on Arise TV, describing the term as an insult not only to the President but to the entire nation.

Insisting that respect must be accorded to the office of the President, regardless of personal or political differences, Maharaj Ji said, “For as long as Bola Ahmed Tinubu occupies the highest office in Nigeria, he deserves to be accorded the respect due to the office.

“El-Rufai should be aware that the moment Tinubu became President, he ceased to be a private individual. Any insult directed at him is an insult to all Nigerians.”

Beyond the apology, Maharaj Ji called for El-Rufai to face a judicial commission of inquiry to address various allegations leveled against him during his tenure as Governor of Kaduna State.

He cited incidents of insecurity, alleged mismanagement of funds, and policies that, according to him, negatively impacted communities in Kaduna.

In his words, “El-Rufai must answer for the numerous lives lost under his watch. The people of Nigeria deserve transparency and accountability from their leaders.”

The spiritual leader also urged President Tinubu to remain steadfast in his efforts to unite Nigerians across ethnic and religious lines. He called on the President to take decisive action against corruption, including issuing an Executive Order for the recovery of stolen public funds.

As of the time of this report, Nasir El-Rufai has not issued a response to Maharaj Ji’s demand. It remains to be seen whether he will offer the public apology requested or respond to the allegations made against him.

Maharaj Ji emphasized that the integrity of the Nigerian presidency must be upheld and warned that disrespecting the office could have serious consequences. “Insulting the President is akin to insulting the entire nation. El-Rufai must make amends within the given timeframe,” he concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us: