Guru Deseye Speaks On Lengthy Prayers

Guru Deseye Subai on Thursday ‘enlightened’ Christians on how to pray properly.

The religious teacher recently shared some insights, and tips on prayer. And much Muchurprise of observers, this message was met with minimal backlash.

Guru Deseye describes prayer as an art that works with the law of attraction. He explained that only people who match their desires with motivation will have their prayers granted by God and the universe.

He also tackled the issue of excessively lengthy prayers, saying such prayers do not make it to heaven, but only the motive of such prayers does.

He further stated that the efficacy of prayer is not dependent on the amount of time spent praying. He claimed it is rather dependent on the alignment between one’s thoughts/desires and their prayers.

He went ahead to state that prayer is a matter of one’s heart and not words. He stated that if your prayer is not from the heart, it shall not be answered.

While the majority of people resonated with this assertion, eyebrows were raised when Guru Deseye suggested the use of magical items to enhance the efficacy of prayers. This unexpected twist left many followers both intrigued and puzzled.