New Telegraph

February 5, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gurara Power Project:…

Gurara Power Project: Reps Move To Reconcile FG, Abuja Firm

Reps Begin Probe of Oil Spill Cleanup funds in Niger Delta

The House of Representatives yesterday began hearing of a petition from a dispute between Abuja Power Company Limited (APCL) and the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation over the proposed Gurara II Hydropower Project in Niger State.

The Committee on Water Resources Chairman Sada Soli said they received a petition from APCL’s legal representatives regarding the Gurara II project.

Burara II, also known as the Gurara II Hydropower Project, is a proposed multipurpose dam located in Niger State. Presenting the petition, lawyer for APCL Oluwemi Okunbi (SAN) told the committee that the dispute centred on the Gurara II project initiated by his client in 2004.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He alleged that APCL secured a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) from the Niger State Government to develop the project, but that the title was later revoked following alleged interventions by federal officials aimed at transferring the project to another company.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Kwara Killings: PDP Demands Probe Into Security Failures
Read Next

FG Launches S’East Vision 2050 Economic Devt Blueprint