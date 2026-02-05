Gurara Power Project: Reps Move To Reconcile FG, Abuja Firm

The House of Representatives yesterday began hearing of a petition from a dispute between Abuja Power Company Limited (APCL) and the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation over the proposed Gurara II Hydropower Project in Niger State.

The Committee on Water Resources Chairman Sada Soli said they received a petition from APCL’s legal representatives regarding the Gurara II project.

Burara II, also known as the Gurara II Hydropower Project, is a proposed multipurpose dam located in Niger State. Presenting the petition, lawyer for APCL Oluwemi Okunbi (SAN) told the committee that the dispute centred on the Gurara II project initiated by his client in 2004.

He alleged that APCL secured a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) from the Niger State Government to develop the project, but that the title was later revoked following alleged interventions by federal officials aimed at transferring the project to another company.