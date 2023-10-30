Gunshots At Rivers Assembly As Lawmakers Begin Fubara’s Impeachment

There were gunshots and firing of teargas within the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex on Monday as some lawmakers sat to begin an impeachment process on Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

New Telegraph that a total of 23 lawmakers, including the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, who presided over the sitting, resolved to begin the process.

The lawmakers also suspended the leader of the House, Edison Ehie, and some of their colleagues believed to be loyal to the governor.

In addition, some colleagues believed to be loyal to the governor, were suspended, including House leader Edison Ehie.

READ ALSO:

It is worth mentioning that the assembly complex was subjected to an explosion the night before, resulting in the destruction of the chamber.

Immediately after the session, lawmakers were observed leaving the Assembly premises with heightened security escorts at around 8:15 a.m.

As gunshots were heard and tear gas was fired, chaos ensued with people running in all directions while the police pursued them, including workers located within the vicinity.

This was as members of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, have also taken over their Assembly premises over the development.