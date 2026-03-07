Gunners Set To Cruise Past Struggling Stags

Arsenal will look to continue their impressive FA Cup campaign when they travel to face Mansfield Town at the One Call Stadium, with the Premier League leaders widely expected to progress comfortably.

The North London side head into the tie in strong form and boast one of the most formidable defensive records in Europe, a worrying sign for a Mansfield team that has struggled in front of goal in recent weeks.

Mansfield Town FC have failed to score in three of their last four matches and could find chances hard to come by against a well-organised Arsenal FC defence.

Arsenal strengthened their position at the top of the Premier League table in midweek with a narrow 1–0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion FC.

That result highlighted the Gunners’ defensive solidity, as they have conceded just five goals in their last eight matches across all competitions.

Their form in the FA Cup has also been impressive. Arsenal cruised to a convincing 4–0 victory over Wigan Athletic FC in the previous round, continuing a trend of dominant performances in the competition this season.

Historically, the Gunners remain the most successful club in the history of the FA Cup, and their pedigree in the tournament often sees them raise their level against lower-league opponents. In contrast, Mansfield have struggled to find consistency in recent weeks.

The Stags have managed just one win in their last 10 matches, a run that has left them searching for confidence ahead of the daunting task of facing one of England’s top sides.

Given the difference in quality and current form between both teams, Arsenal are expected to control possession and dictate the tempo of the game from the opening whistle.

One player who could play a key role for the visitors is winger Noni Madueke.

The forward has featured in both of Arsenal’s FA Cup ties this season and has made a notable impact.

Madueke provided two assists in the victory over Portsmouth FC before finding the net in the emphatic win against Wigan.

The attacker has now scored three goals in his last six starts and will be hoping to continue that run of form.