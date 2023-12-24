Gunners Secure Top Spot at Christmas After Thrilling Anfield Draw

Mohamed Salah cancelled out an opener from Gabriel, as Liverpool came from behind to draw 1-1 with Arsenal in Saturday evening’s Premier League at Anfield. Gabriel’s header sent Arsenal ahead in the fourth minute of the contest, but Salah levelled the scores in the 29th minute, with the two teams sharing the points.

The draw keeps Arsenal top of the table heading into Christmas, while Liverpool are back above Aston Villa into second position, just one point behind Mikel Arteta’s side. Arsenal made a fast start to proceedings, with Gabriel Jesus having a volley deflected over the crossbar inside the first minute, before the Brazil international saw a header kept out by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The Gunners managed to make the breakthrough in the fourth minute, though, with Gabriel heading a brilliant Martin Odegaard delivery into the back of the net to spark jubilant scenes in the away end. The goal was checked for a possible offside, but replays showed that Cody Gakpo had played the Arsenal defender on, and there were further celebrations from the visitors when their opener was confirmed.

Arsenal had another opportunity in the 13th minute when Gabriel Martinelli fed Jesus in a dangerous area, but the forward could only lift the ball over the crossbar.