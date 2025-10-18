Gunners Can Gun Down Misfiring Fulham

Mikel Arteta would have been delighted to have been able to take an international-break rest with his team at the top of the Premier League and there looks a strong chance they will be able to kick on from the restart when they make the short trip across London to face Fulham. The Gunners have finished as runners-up in each of the last three seasons, but there looks strong evidence that they can go one better this time, with Arteta having formed a strong outfit who look set to challenge on multiple fronts. While the signing of striker Viktor Gyokeres at centre forward, something Emirates loyalists have been crying out for in recent seasons, grabbed most of the headlines before the transfer window shut, it is Arteta’s defence that has been particularly impressive.

Just three goals have been conceded this season from seven league games and just one of those came from open play, so the foundations are there and that is bad news for Fulham. The Cottagers have lost their last two games by 3-1 scorelines to Aston Villa and Bournemouth and while manager Marco Silva felt they did enough to get something from their trip to the Vitality after Ryan Sessegnon gave them the lead, they are not creating many strong chances.