Multi-award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known by his stage name Wizkid, and American rapper, Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, also known as Gunna, collaborated track titled “Forever Be Mine,” has surpassed 200,000 Units in the United States (US).

New Telegraph reports that the song, which was released on August 8, 2025, exceeded 200,000 units in just seven weeks after its debut.

Also, the song has garnered over 50 million streams on Spotify globally while entering the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 68.

READ ALSO:

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 91,000 equivalent units.

The song produced by Turbo, Evrgrn, Sim, Doc Maestro, and Pi Polish blends melodic rap with Afrobeats elements.

This highlights the track’s contribution to the album’s success and the contribution of Afrobeats to the global music scene.