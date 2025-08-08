Gunna Bids Farewell To YSL With ‘The Last Wun’

Atlanta rap star Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, professionally known as Gunna has officially released his highly anticipated album ‘The Last Wun’, marking his final project under his longtime record label, YSL Records.

The 25-track project comes loaded with star-studded collaborations, including Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Offset, and serves as the follow-up to last year’s Wun of Wun, which debuted in the Top 10.

‘The Last Wun’ is Gunna’s second album since his release from jail in 2022, after accepting a plea deal in the high-profile YSL RICO case that also involved YSL leader Young Thug.

While Gunna has kept his lyrics free from direct drama, the project’s release comes amid ongoing fan speculation about his relationship with Thug.

In the lead-up to the album drop, Gunna unveiled the full tracklist on X, giving fans a glimpse at the diverse features and production that blend rap energy with Afrobeats influences.

The collaborations with Burna Boy and Wizkid, in particular, are already generating buzz for merging Atlanta’s trap sound with global rhythms.

The rapper’s legal history still hovers in the background of the release. Following his plea deal, some fans and industry voices accused Gunna of “snitching,” while Young Thug appeared to take subtle shots at him in songs and social media posts.

“The tension escalated earlier this year when Gunna covered his YSL tattoo, prompting Thug to respond online with a cryptic comment.

Despite the outside noise, The Last Wun focuses on high-energy, party-ready tracks designed for the club and the charts.

The album is already trending across streaming platforms, signalling that Gunna remains one of hip-hop’s most bankable names whether or not he’s still connected to YSL’s future.