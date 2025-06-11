Gunmen Threatening To Kill Me If I Don’t Resign My Job, Says Agunechemba Boss

Share

The Commander of Agunechemba Security Squad and Special Adviser to Gov Charles Soludo on Community Security, Prince Kenneth Emeakayi, has described the threats to his life and that of his family by gunmen as an act of cowardice.

This is coming as traditional rulers in Delta State have lamented the influx of alleged fake native Doctors and ritualists into their towns.

According to Emeakayi, he has been receiving calls from suspected gunmen threatening to kill him and his family members if he fails to resign from his appointment as a security Chief.

“Recently a traditional ruler in Asaba, Delta State has been complaining that the criminals are now in his state while running away from Anambra State.

“My colleagues in other states have been calling me to narrate what is happening in their states and asking ‘why did you people in Anambra State chase them to their states’.

“This is a testimony of the success of the security architecture that is functional in Anambra State. And you know that before my appointment here, I have been a consultant for other states and other towns, so I can tell you the situation because I am deep into it.

“Some of these boys from other states told me that they come to Anambra to carry out kidnapping activities and go back to build big houses and make investments and they called them those that went for Olu- Anambra.

“The business is called Ije Olu – Anambra ‘Anambra works’ and when those that made it come home the youths queue up to be recruited for Ije Olu Anambra and that underscores the wealth in Anambra State that has been their attraction,” he said.

Narrating threats to his life and family members, Emeakayi said: “Of course, but they are all cowards. It is on daily basis that I have been receiving threats to my life, the life of my mother and children and sister.

“They will call my children and tell them that we know that you are in school and go and tell your father that we shall kill him if he doesn’t resign from this job and that they will kill my children.

“And I tell my children that you have your life to live and if you want to run away from you father’s land because of one coward then it is up to you.

“One called me and told me that he will kill me and burn down my house and I told him that he is a coward by not showing his phone number.”

