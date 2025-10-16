Gunmen Strike Plateau Communities, Kill 13, Injure Dozens, Destroy Farmlands

Plateau State has once again been thrown into mourning following the invasion of Rachas Village in Heipang District and Rawuru village in Fan District, both in Barkin Ladi LGA, by suspected Fulani terrorists who left 13 people dead, several others injured and farmlands destroyed.

The attacks which occurred Tuesday night, was confirmed by the Chairman of the council, Stephen Gyang Pwajok, who was at the mass burial of the victims at Rachas village yesterday.

He said the attacks were simultaneous and bore marks of well-coordinated invasions. While speaking at the burial, Pwajok said the attacks were unprovoked and further highlighted past attempts by the Fulani to eliminate the indigenes and take over their ancestral lands.

The council chairman who commiserated with families of the deceased and the people of the community, condemned what he described as a heinous act, promising that the government remains committed to exploring all possible avenues to restore and sustain peace in the area.

The District Head of Heipang, Da Paul Tadi-Tok, who also spoke at the burial, decried the continued attacks on innocent villagers and called for decisive action to prevent recurrence.

The traditional ruler urged the government and security agencies to restrict herders from grazing in communities where Fulani are not resident, stressing that such measures would help reduce friction and prevent infiltration by attackers posing as herders.