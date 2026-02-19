Gunmen Storm Ondo Community, Kill Monarch

Gunmen on Wednesday night stormed Agamo community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State and killed the monarch, Oba Kehinde Falodun.

Sources in the community said the gunmen, suspected to be bandits, initially attempted to kidnap the traditional ruler but shot him several times in the process. When the bullets reportedly failed to kill him, they allegedly hacked him to death.

The Alagamo of Agamo, known for his traditional influence, succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Thursday.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said the tragic attack occurred on February 18, 2026, at about 7:10 p.m., involving the killing of Oba Kehinde Jacob Falodun, the traditional ruler of Ahungha Village in the Agamo area.

Narrating the incident, Jimoh said information was received at the division around 7:50 p.m. from a community leader, High Chief Ajewole Clement of New Town, Itaogbolu, indicating that about six armed men stormed the monarch’s residence, forcibly took him from his compound, and fled the scene.

He stated that the victim was later found a few metres away with gunshot wounds and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Jimoh added: “Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, alongside command tactical teams, promptly mobilised officers in collaboration with local security outfits, including Atuluse Security, local hunters, and Amotekun Corps operatives, to comb adjoining bushes and surrounding areas in a bid to apprehend the perpetrators.

“Efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects. Monitoring and surveillance activities have been intensified across the area to ensure the safety of residents and prevent any further breakdown of law and order.”

The police spokesman assured the public that no stone would be left unturned in bringing those responsible for the heinous act to justice. He urged anyone with credible and actionable information to report to the nearest police station or contact the command.