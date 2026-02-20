Gunmen Storm Ondo Community, Kill Monarch

Gunmen on Wednesday night stormed the Agamo Community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State and killed the monarch, the Alagamo of Agamoland, Oba Kehinde Falodun.

Sources in the community said the gunmen suspect- ed to be bandits wanted to kidnap the traditional ruler, and in the process shot him several times. But when the bullets could not penetrate, they hacked him to death.

The Alagamo of Agamo land known for his traditional power succumbed to death in the early hours of yesterday. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abayomi Jimoh, said the incident occurred on February 18, at about 7:10 p.m., involving the killing of Oba Kehinde Jacob Faledon, the traditional ruler of Ahungha Village, Agamo Area.

Narrating the incident, Jimoh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the information received at the Division at about 7:50 p.m. from a community leader, High Chief Ajewole Clement of New Town, Itaogbolu, indicated that approximately six armed men stormed the residence of the monarch, forcibly took him from his compound, and subsequently fled the scene. He said the victim was later found a few metres away with gunshot wounds. He was confirmed dead at the scene.