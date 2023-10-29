Gunmen Storm Kwara Community, Killing One, Abducting Two Females

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have invaded the Ora community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing one person and abducting two females.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the assailants, who stormed the area wielding AK-47 rifles, shot sporadically to scare the residents.

An eyewitness, Ahmed Akande, described how a group of gunmen entered the community at about 8:30 pm on Saturday and abducted two persons while killing one person on the spot.

However, an elder statesman from the Ifelodun local government area, Mr Oyin Zubair, told our correspondent that soldiers had arrived in the vicinity of Ora to restore peace, adding that they were actively searching the surrounding bushes for possible apprehension of the criminals and rescue of the abductees.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the swift response to the SOS message sent to the state authorities regarding this incident. Our prayers are that the abductees would be freed unhurt,” he added.

Also, the Kwara State Police Command spokesperson, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, in a WhatsApp message, confirmed the incident, saying: “The Command in conjunction with other security agencies including vigilantes and hunters are hot in the search and rescue of the victims and possible arrest of the abductors of the Ora kidnap incident of yesterday night.”