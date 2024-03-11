Gunmen Storm Ebonyi Hotel, Kill One, Burn Vehicles

One person has been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

New Telegraph gathered that the unknown gunmen stormed a hotel owned by a Local Government Chairman Ikechukwu Odono and burned numerous vehicles in the area.

DSP Joshua Ukandu, the acting Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed the development said a terrible occurrence happened at Ezzamgbo Crossroads on Sunday night, resulting in the death of one unidentified person.

The Police PRO stated that more officials have been dispatched to the region to investigate the circumstances behind the attack.

The latest attack occurred just two weeks after a POS operator was attacked and killed in the same neighborhood.