Gunmen Storm Asokoro Community, Rape Women, Kidnap, Kill Resident

Apprehension has become rife in some communities within Asokoro Extension in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), following the invasion of the area by some gunmen late Monday night, and allegedly killed a member of the local vigilante, raped some women and kidnapped some persons.

Some residents of Kpaduma and Kobi, both within the same area said their communities were attacked between 10 -11pm on Monday night. One of the residents who claimed to be an eyewitness, but pleaded anonymity, said the attackers came to the areas shooting indiscriminately, confronted the local vigilante and killed one of its members who was later identified as Bako.

The eyewitness also alleged that from the mode of the operation, it could be established that the attackers targeted some houses, where they also allegedly raped two women and took some persons hostage. While the FCT Police Command has not confirmed the incident, another resident and community leader in Kobi, said that kidnapping cases are coming to frequently in the area.

According to the person, just last month some gunmen attacked some people on the road to Kobi Village and kidnapped some residents who were later released after paying ransom.