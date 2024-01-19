Gunmen Storm Army Estate In Abuja, Kidnap Two

Kidnappers on Thursday night were said to have defied security surveillance at the Nigerian Army Post Housing Scheme, in Kurudu, allegedly kidnapping 2 persons.

A resident at the estate who pleaded anonymity said the gunmen stormed the ‘ secured ‘ estate and picked up the wife of one Barrister Cyril Adikwu and his in-laws.

The resident stated that ” after work last night I drove home, on getting to my Estate at about 9:pm (Army Post Housing Scheme in Kurudu), I heard gunshots, in my thought, I was wandering “Christmas never finish wey them de throw knockout” but it turned out to that kidnappers were operating in one of the homes in the hilltop areas of the Estate.

” Opened my phone to warnings from Estate management alerting all residents to remain indoors. Apparently, the wife of a residence who is a lawyer was abducted”.

