Gunmen Storm Abuja Community, Abduct 7-year-old Girl

Armed men have abducted a seven-year- old girl in Yan- goji Village, Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Suleiman Musa, a resident of the village said that the hoodlums invaded the Abuja community in the early hours of yesterday.

He said the hoodlums invaded the village, firing several gunshots before breaking into some houses where they adducted the seven-year-old girl. According to him, the quick intervention of a Police team forced the gunmen to scramble out of the village.

It was learnt that the Kwali Divisional Police Headquarters responded to the distress call on the attack at about 5:00 a.m. yesterday. A source said it was the swift response of police personnel, hunters and vigilance members led by the Kwali Divisional Police Officer (DPO) that saved the community from further harm from the gunmen.

He said that the hoodlums engaged the security team in gun battle before escaping with the abducted girl. The source said that the security team is currently combing the area with a view to rescuing the girl and arresting the gunmen.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said she would get back to our reporter as soon as she gets details of the incident.