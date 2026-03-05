Gunmen Shoot Farmer, Abduct Wife In Ondo Community

Gunmen on Wednesday night invaded Ogunti Camp in Pelepe area of Oda town in Akure South local government area of Ondo state, abducted a housewife and shot her husband, worsening the insecurity in the state.

The gunmen stormed the agricultural camp late in the night and attacked a household, shooting sporadically to scare the residents, forcing some of the farmers to scamper for safety.

A resident explained that the couple was sitting in front of their house when the hoodlums invaded the community and abducted the wife while the husband who was trying to resist was shot by the assailants.

He said the tomato farmer was left in his pool of blood while his wife was forcibly whisked away to an unknown destination by the suspected kidnappers. He however, said the injured man was later taken to a nearby hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

‎The attack has heightened fears among residents of the area, many of whom are calling on security agencies to strengthen security presence and patrols in the community.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abayomi Jimoh said the abduction incident occurred at about 8:45 p.m. along Oda Road in Akure, the state capital.

Jimoh who condemned the criminal act carried out by suspected kidnappers said the hoodlums reportedly invaded the residence of one Adesida Daniel, a tomato farmer in Isagba Community along Oda Road.

According to him, the victim sustained a gunshot injury to his right hand while attempting to resist the assailants, who abducted his wife during the attack.

The police spokesman said the police promptly swung into action immediately they received the distress call and mobilised to the scene but the hoodlums ran away from the community. He said the injured victim was rescued and taken to the Police Clinic for medical treatment, while the area was secured.

He said the Commissioner of Police has since directed intensified patrols, bush combing operations, ns and intelligence gathering within the affected area and adjoining communities to track down the fleeing suspects.

The Command assured residents that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Residents were also urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movements or individuals to the nearest police station.