Gunmen Shoot Catholic Priest In Benue

Share

Some gunmen suspected to be bandits, on Saturday, shot a Catholic priest, Rev Fr. Solomn Atongo, along the volatile Makurdi-Naka road in Benue State.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Atongo, who serves as the priest in charge of St. John’s Quasi Parish, Jimba, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following the attack.

Atongo was said to be in the company of two people when the hoodlums struck. After shooting the priest and thinking he was dead, the gunmen reportedly whisked away the other persons to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident, the Chancellor of Makurdi Diocese, Shima Ukpanya, in a statement, called for prayers for the wounded priest as doctors work to save his life.

READ ALSO

“I write on behalf of the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Most Revd Wilfred Chikpa Anabge, to inform and request your prayers for the quick recovery of one of our priests, Revd Fr Solomon Atongo, who was attacked and shot this evening around Tyolaha, Makurdi-Naka Road, Gwer West Local Government by suspected terrorist herdsmen.

“Let us unite in prayer for God’s healing upon him as the medics try to stabilise him. May our Lady Mother of Perpetual Help intercede for us. Respectfully yours in Christ.”

However, at the time of filling this report, the Benue State Police Command has not yet reacted to the incident.

Share