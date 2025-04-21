New Telegraph

April 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Gunmen Shoot 12…

Gunmen Shoot 12 Dead At Ecuador Cockfight

Police in Ecuador said they have arrested four people in connection with an attack by gunmen at a cockfighting ring in which 12 people died.

Weapons and replica police and army uniforms were seized during police raids in the north-western Manabí province on Friday – a day after the attack in the rural community of La Valencia.

Reports in local media suggested the attackers in fake military gear were members of a criminal gang whose rivals were at the cockfight, reports the BBC.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Thousands Join Anti-Trump Protests Across US
Read Next

IMF Highlights Need For Public Support In Pension Reforms
Share
Copy Link
×