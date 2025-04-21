Gunmen Shoot 12 Dead At Ecuador Cockfight

Share

Police in Ecuador said they have arrested four people in connection with an attack by gunmen at a cockfighting ring in which 12 people died.

Weapons and replica police and army uniforms were seized during police raids in the north-western Manabí province on Friday – a day after the attack in the rural community of La Valencia.

Reports in local media suggested the attackers in fake military gear were members of a criminal gang whose rivals were at the cockfight, reports the BBC.

Share