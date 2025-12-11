Gunmen Sack Lagos Community, Attack Residents, Loot Properties

Residents of Ajebo Community, near Agbowa in the Ikosi Ejirin Local Council Development Area of Lagos State have reportedly been attacked by gunmen, and properties worth mil- lions of naira destroyed.

It was learnt that the attack, which reportedly started on Monday continued till Tuesday afternoon before the intervention of the police from the Area Command and Agbowa Divisional Police Station.

Scores of residents of the community have abandoned their homes for fear of being killed by the armed hoodlums, who have reportedly taken over the town in large numbers.

Speaking on the incident, the Baale- elect of the community, Chief Ogunlaru Jamiu, described it as the greatest horror that he has ever witnessed in life .

The community head also stated that the hoodlums defied the presence of policemen from Agbowa, who were mobilised to the area to prevent further crisis from escalating and attempted to attack them.

He said: “It all started on Monday. I was at work when some residents of the community called to inform me that about two hundred armed hoodlums had invaded our community and they were shooting indiscriminately into the town.

“The armed hoodlums took over the town and started invading homes, molesting and harassing residents with cutlasses, axes and guns.

“My wife also called me that they had attacked my house and they looted almost everything in my house, including my electronics, electrical appliances and even building materials that were kept by a woman lawyer in my house, who is erecting a building near us.”

He continued: “An elder brother of mine, Ayodele Momodu, who was unlucky to have been caught in their midst was seriously injured, before he was rescued by policemen.

“We were yet to recover from the Monday attack, when they came again on Tuesday. This time, with more men and arms.

“They came in multiple commercial motorcycles and vehicles, brandishing arms and ammunition and threatening to kill anybody, who dares them,” the Baale stated. A police source at Area N Command, Ijede in Ikorodu confirmed the attack on the community.