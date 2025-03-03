Gunmen Posing As EFCC Officials Abduct 10 In Niger Hotel

Share

Reports said the impersonators disabled the hotel’s CCTV cameras before entering guests’ rooms to whisk away 10 people to an unknown destination forcibly.

Assistant Commissioner of Police of the State Intelligence Department, Zagazola Makama, confirmed the incident on social media.

The security analyst and counter-insurgency expert said: “The public has been urged and assured to stay vigilant and report suspicious movements, as efforts are being made to unravel the mystery behind the incident.”

According to him, investigations are on to identify the perpetrators and locate Makama also said five leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had been abducted by bandits in Zamfara State.

According to him, the APC chiefs from the Kaura Namoda LGA were abducted on Saturday while travelling to the Marafa area of the state.

The abducted politicians were reportedly on their way to former Governor Abdulaziz Yari’s residence when the assailants ambushed their convoy.

Among those abducted are: Yahaya Sani Dogon Kade, the chairman of the Dan Isah ward, and Bello Dealer, the chairman of the Sakajiki ward. Spokesman for the police in the state, Yazid Abubakar, could not be immediately reached to confirm the attack.

