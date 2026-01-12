Gunmen Open On Fire Benue Links Bus In Otukpo , Injure 3 Passengers

Suspected gunmen at the weekend attacked a fullyloaded Benue Links commercial bus conveying passengers in Otukpo, Benue State.

Sources said the vehicle, which departed Makurdi en route Lagos, was ambushed a few minutes before Otukpo Town, precisely around the Burnt Bricks.

The attackers reportedly opened fire on the bus, causing panic among the passengers. At least three occupants were shot during the attack, while others managed to flee the scene for safety.

The wounded passengers were rushed to the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital for treatment. Confirming the attack in a statement, General Manager of the state owned transport company, Mr. Alexander Fanafa, said however that there was no casualty in the attack which occurred at about 7:00 pm.

The statement signed by the company’s Information Officer, Johnson Ehi Daniel, said the vehicle, which departed Gboko en route to Otukpo to lodge for the night and continue its journey the following day, was attacked by suspected gunmen along the route.