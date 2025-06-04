Gunmen Murder Us-Based Man, Abduct Wife In Imo Community

Share

A Nigerian man based in the United States has been brutally murdered by suspected herdsmen in Imo State, who abducted his wife.

The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday along the Irete– Umuguma Road, near Golden Estate and Abba Father Avenue in Umuguma, Owerri West Local Government Area.

The victim, originally from Ihiala in Anambra State, had travelled to the area with his wife to finalise a land purchase. They were accompanied by two local land agents in a Toyota Highlander SUV for a scheduled site inspection when the assailants struck.

According to a family source, the couple and their companions were ambushed by armed men believed to be herdsmen. The deceased initially escaped, but returned in a brave attempt to rescue his abducted wife.

Unfortunately, he was overpowered and shot in the head at close range. The attackers fled into a nearby forest with the woman, leaving the SUV and several injured victims behind.

The land agents reportedly sustained injuries while trying to flee the scene. Security operatives were alerted by witnesses and arrived shortly after to recover the man’s lifeless body.

The incident has triggered fear and tension across Umuguma and surrounding communities, including Irete, Nekede, Avu, Amakohia-Ubi, Okuku, and Ndegwu, all of which have seen a rise in attacks by suspected armed herders in recent months.

Reacting to the incident, Secretary of the Owerri West Local Government Area, Dr. Fidel Onyeneke, expressed deep sorrow over the killing and called for urgent security interventions.

