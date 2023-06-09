Gunmen Murder Catholic Priest In Edo

A Reverend father, identified as Charles Igechi, under the Benin Archdiocese has been allegedly shot dead by gunmen in Benin City Edo State. It was gathered that the priest was shot by gun- men on Wednesday along the Agbor Road, Bypass, Ikhueniro Benin, on his was to his place of assignment.

A Reverend father with- in the Benin Archdiocese, who craved anonymity because he was not authorised to speak, confirmed the killing of the Priest to journalists He said: “It is true, he was killed. Nobody was with him when he was killed by gunmen, you would see how bullets entered his body.

“His body was found in bypass. Efforts to reach the Edo State Police Command Spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, was un- successful as calls and text message to his cell phone were not answered.”

But the catholic Archbishop of Benin City, Augustine Akubeze, said the issue had been reported to the police and expressed hope that justice would be served on the perpetrators of the illegal act.

Akubeze, in a condolence statement issued on Thursday, said the priest, who was ordained in August 2022, was shot on the back on his way to his place of assignment and his remains were found at Boundary Street, Ikpoba Hill, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, Edo State