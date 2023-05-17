Gunmen murder 40 in fresh Plateau attacks, kidnap 15 in Abuja

At least 40 people, mostly women and children, were reportedly mur- dered by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in Kubwat and Fungzai villages in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State. Also in Abuja, gunmen reportedly attacked an estate in the Pegi community in the Kuje Area Council and abducted an employee of the Federal Capital Terri- tory Administration (FCTA) and 14 others on Sunday night. The Plateau attacks said to have taken place between 12 midnight on Monday and 2 am on Tuesday left many residents injured and homes razed. Sources told New Tele- graph that he counted 30 corpses in Fungzai and 10 in Kubat. He said: “The attack started about 12 midnight when we were sleeping after returning from the farm.

“I counted 30 corpses in Fungzai my village while in the neighbouring village Ku- bat I also counted 10 corpses while several others were injured and many houses burnt.” Meanwhile, Governor Si- mon Lalong condemned the attacks, directing security forces to go after the hoodlums.

He said: “I woke up on Tuesday to distressing news of an overnight attack on Kubat village in Mangu Lo- cal Government Area where some persons, including women and children, were reportedly killed.” Governor-elect, Caleb Mutfwang, who confirmed the attacks, said many, in- cluding women and chil- dren, were killed. The gunmen, who struck in Abuja, were said to have attacked a housing estate located in the community after shooting repeatedly into the air. The FCT Department of Development Control Direc- tor, Mukhtar Galadima, who confirmed the incident, said: “One of our drivers, Shuai- bu Misa was kidnapped and he has not been released.” The Pegi Residents As- sociation Chairman, Taiwo Aderibigbe said: “Gunmen abducted 15 persons along the abandoned 14km Pegi road. One of those kid- napped was Shuaibu Misa, an employee of the FCTA. “We also observed that the husband of the woman who sells second-hand clothes at the main entrance to the estate was among the people kidnapped while they were returning from work. “The kidnappers have not contacted the families of those abducted at the mo- ment, but we are still trying to identify other residents abducted.” The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Jose- phine Adeh did not respond to inquiries about the inci- dent as of press time, despite telephone calls, SMS, and WhatsApp messages sent by our correspondent.