Gunmen Machete Medical Doctor To Death In Nasarawa

Some unknown assailants have killed a Nasarawa State-based medical practitioner, Dr Stephen Angbas, who is the owner of Lafia-Angbas Clinic.

New Telegraph gathered that Dr Stephen was killed in the late hours of Tuesday while returning from his farm on a motorcycle in the Awe Local Government Area of the state.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to Punch said that the assailants who were suspected to be armed robbers, launched vicious and grievous machete attacks on the doctor, and the motorcyclist who was conveying the late doctor to the farm.

While Angbas reportedly tragically succumbed to his injuries, the motorcycle rider identified as Mikailu Dahiru, was rushed to a nearby medical facility, where he is currently receiving urgent treatment for the severe wounds he sustained from the attack.

An official who works at the local government council, Audu Lawal, expressed deep concern over the incident and noted that the council chairman has notified security authorities for immediate intervention.

Meanwhile, the state’s police spokesperson, DSP Rahman Nansel, has also confirmed the report, saying, “Today, on the 17th of October 2023, at approximately 4:00 pm, mobile police operatives received distressing information regarding a fatal assault along the Jangargari-Awe Road.

“Tragically, the victims were a commercial motorcycle rider, Mikailu Dahiru, who survived the attack, and Dr. Angbass Stephen, who succumbed to his grievous injuries.

“In light of this senseless violence, CP Maiyaki Baba extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved’s family and has initiated a comprehensive investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Nansel added, “The Commissioner encourages any member of the public with relevant information to come forward and assist in the swift apprehension of those responsible for this despicable act,”