Gunmen Killed Miyetti Allah Chairman In Plateau

Share

Suspected gunmen on Wednesday night reportedly killed the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Muhammad Adamu in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Adamu is reportedly one of the Peace Ambassadors in Barkin Ladi and Plateau, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that Christians and Muslims live together peacefully.

The Plateau State Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo who confirmed the incident to Journalists in Jos said the incident occurred when Adamu was attacked by unidentified assailants at his home, shortly after breaking his fast.

He said the gunmen shot him multiple times, and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

The Chairman of the group condemned the attack and called for swift action from security agencies.

He expressed his outrage over the tragedy and urged the authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly.

Babayo emphasized the need to apprehend those responsible and ensure they face justice for their heinous actions.

“This is an unfortunate situation. We call on security agencies to investigate and fish out those behind this heinous act so that they will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Barkin Ladi Local Government Council Hon. Stephen Pwajok Gyang has condemned the killing of Alhaji Mohammed Adamu who he appointed last week as his Special Adviser on Revenue Mobilisation.

Gyang in a Press statement signed and issued by his Media Aide Mercy Chuwang described the heinous act as evil and urged the security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the tragic demise of Alh. Mohammed Adamu, a diligent and hardworking Special Adviser on Revenue Mobilisation to the Executive Chairman of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Council.

“The Executive Chairman Stephen Pwajok Gyang and the entire management of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Council extend their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the deceased.

According to the statement Alh. Mohammed Adamu’s life was brutally cut short by unknown gunmen in Barkin-Ladi town on the night of March 19, 2025.

“Late Alh. Mohammed Adamu has since been buried according to Muslim rites.

“Alh. Mohammed Adamu was a devoted member of the PDP, an exemplary community leader, and a champion of development in the Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area.

“He was also the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Barkin-Ladi branch, where he played a key role in promoting peace and unity among the people. His contributions and commitment to the betterment of the community will be deeply missed.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

