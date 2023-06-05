New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gunmen Killed Dozens…

Gunmen Killed Dozens In Zamfara, Benue Attacks

Vinkmag ad

Nigerian Police Force has confirmed that gunmen have killed dozens of people and kidnapped a number of children in separate attacks on Zamfara and Benue States

It is regrettably becoming a norm that armed gangs on motorbikes frequently take advantage of the overstretched security architecture in the region to kidnap villagers, motorists and students for ransom.

Residents said armed men had attacked Janbako and Sakkida villages in northwestern Zamfara state on Saturday, killing 24 people, several children who were collecting firewood in a forest in neighbouring Gora village were also abducted.

According to Reuters, local residents contacted the media platform by phone that the gangs had earlier in the week demanded villagers pay a fee to enable them to farm their fields, but villagers did not do so.

Police spokesman in Zamfara state, Yazid Abubakar confirmed the attacks but said only 13 people had been reported killed and nine young boys and girls kidnapped.

In north-central Benue state, gunmen killed 25 people and set their houses on fire during an attack on Saturday on the Imande Mbakange community.

Confirming the incident, two residents said the motive of the attack was not known.

As of the time of filing this report, Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tags:

Read Previous

Sourcing Human Hair Materials Locally Will Help Create Jobs – Rhiks Place CEO
Read Next

Plateau Youth Condemns Killing Of 18-Year-old By Military Personnel

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023