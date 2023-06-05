Nigerian Police Force has confirmed that gunmen have killed dozens of people and kidnapped a number of children in separate attacks on Zamfara and Benue States

It is regrettably becoming a norm that armed gangs on motorbikes frequently take advantage of the overstretched security architecture in the region to kidnap villagers, motorists and students for ransom.

Residents said armed men had attacked Janbako and Sakkida villages in northwestern Zamfara state on Saturday, killing 24 people, several children who were collecting firewood in a forest in neighbouring Gora village were also abducted.

According to Reuters, local residents contacted the media platform by phone that the gangs had earlier in the week demanded villagers pay a fee to enable them to farm their fields, but villagers did not do so.

Police spokesman in Zamfara state, Yazid Abubakar confirmed the attacks but said only 13 people had been reported killed and nine young boys and girls kidnapped.

In north-central Benue state, gunmen killed 25 people and set their houses on fire during an attack on Saturday on the Imande Mbakange community.

Confirming the incident, two residents said the motive of the attack was not known.

As of the time of filing this report, Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.